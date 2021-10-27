Bozeman Gallatin Raptors football Dahlke brothers have 'special' deep ball connection

BOZEMAN — If you’ve been paying attention to Gallatin High School football over the last few weeks the Dahlke to Dahlke connection would be familiar.

“We’ve been doing it since we were so young," said Raptors junior quarterback Garrett Dahlke. "If I’m feeling pressure, where’s Noah at? It’s always going straight to him. When I’m under pressure, if I’m rolling out, he’s the first guy I look for.”

“I mean we’ve been doing it forever, it’s so much fun," said Garrett's wide receiver and senior older brother, Noah. "Honestly, it’s probably been the highlight of this year for sure. 100%.”

After an injury to senior starting quarterback Braeden Mikkelson a few weeks ago, Garrett Dahlke who was playing wide receiver was thrust into the role. On the year, he has a 61% completion percentage, 16 passing touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 114.

“He’s a super composed kid," said Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler. "The moment is never to big for him. Throws a nice ball. Knows our offense well and was doing a really good job at receiver before we had to move him to quarterback.”

It helps that Garrett has great targets to throw to in Montana State commit Rylan Schlepp, wide receiver Tyler Nansel and of course his senior brother Noah.

“I got the better arm but he still think he’s the quarterback. I’m just faster I guess that’s why I play receiver," Noah said sarcastically. "No. He’s definitely the better quarterback.”

The two have been playing football together since they were four and five years old in their backyard.

“Our dad, he was all-time quarterback for us when we were like four or five and he would always guard me and we would run routes on each other in the backyard,”said Garrett.

Their first memory together was flag football when they lived in Nebraska. Of course it was a bomb for a touchdown..

“I was probably in first grade, he was in kindergarten -- the double-move, the hitch and go that’s what I remember,” said Noah.

Now their hard work they’ve put in at home and on the practice field is paying off. The connection has helped the Raptors achieve their first playoff berth.

“I think he just has a really good sense of where to put the ball," said Noah. "The deep ball has always been our thing. That’s always been his favorite thing to throw and my favorite thing to catch for sure.”

Garrett hyped up his brother as one of the fastest receivers in Montana.

“Dependable'' is the word I would use," he said of Noah. "He’s always in the right spot at the right time. He’s probably the smartest kid on the field. To have a player like that is huge and to have the chemistry that I have with him is so huge. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Noah is hoping playing with his brother doesn’t end this Friday at Helena against Bengals, but sharing these moments with Garrett has meant the world.

“It makes it feel all the more special. I feel like it’s pretty awesome just to have him out there, to be playing with him knowing that I’m playing with him through the end. It’s going to be awesome," Noah said.