Bozeman bests Butte in 1st round of playoffs with 42-24 win

BOZEMAN — Bozeman High defended its home turf in a 42-24 win over Butte in the first round of the Class AA football playoffs Thursday night.

Butte opened the scoring with a touchdown, before back-to-back touchdowns by Beau Wheeler gave the Hawks a steady lead.

Watch the highlights here:

Bozeman bests Butte in first round of playoffs with 42-24 win

Butte pulled within four with under two minutes to play on a scoring pass from Troy Samson to Ryan Bache.

That touchdown was followed by the Hawks marching down the field, and a quarterback keep by Bozeman's Van Shockley with 10 seconds left left in the first half extended the lead to 21-10.

The Bulldogs couldn't slow down the Hawks after that.

Bozeman will next hit the road to face defending state champion Kalispell Glacier next Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class AA quarterfinals.