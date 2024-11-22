Box Elder football heads to Bridger in search of first-ever state championship

BOX ELDER — What's already been one of the best seasons in program history for Box Elder rolled on last Saturday in a semifinal shootout win over Hot Springs 57-54.

It took a late touchdown and game-sealing interception to advance the Bears to the 6-Man state championship game for only the second-time ever (last in 2015).

"You can go in the locker room, we've had one goal all season and that's a state title," first-year head coach Thomas Dilworth told MTN Sports after Saturday's win.

The Bears even had to get the win without standout senior Tracen Jilot — who got injured early on. Even with the adversity, they still found a way.

"We lost Tracen, but we came back stronger," freshman Kenny Helgeson said. "It feels great."

"We were down a man, so you know a lot of us had to step up and not lose our cool on the field," senior Dreyden Anderson said. "We had a lot of frustrations, so we try to keep our cool and step up."

"I'm proud," Dilworth said. "You lose, maybe the best player in the state early on and see these guys just come back and fight, and I'm just proud."

Box Elder did not find itself behind this entire season up until the quarterfinal against Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine. After coming from behind to get wins in the last two contests, it looks to cap off an undefeated season against Bridger — who just took down top-ranked Centerville — on the road.

"Be healthy, don't overlook them," Anderson said. "They beat the number one team in the state so far, so you just got to be ready for them."

"It's going to be a battle," Dilworth said. "Bridger's a great team, kind of been watching them throughout the season. But it's going to be fun. It's going to be a fun football game."

Box Elder faces Bridger tomorrow at 1 p.m. for the 6-Man championship.