Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game rosters loaded with championship players

BUTTE — Come fall, Carson Oakland will be at the helm of a Polson football team fresh off a consecutive appearance in the Class A semifinals.

In the meantime, the former St. Ignatius head football coach is grateful to have one final ride with some of his seniors that were instrumental in guiding the Bulldogs to the 8-Man state championship game in November, where St. Ignatius fell 52-24 to Belt.

Oakland, a Glendive High School product and Dickinson State University graduate, will be head coach of the Blue Team when the 39th Annual Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game kicks off at Bob Green Field on Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

Among his Blue Team roster are six St. Ignatius seniors: Canyone Sargent, Carmine Adams, Kellen McClure, Chance Bockman, Kenny Ness and Bryce Umphrey.

"I get goosebumps thinking about those guys," said Oakland. "Our senior class is going to be missed. They set the tone, they've done everything the right way."

While the Bulldogs have the largest presence on Team Blue, Oakland is enjoying the camaraderie of all his players and his time in Butte.

"Being here and being around a bunch of all-stars is awesome," he said. "Butte's a great place, they kind of roll out the red carpet for you here. They treat you well here."

Team Red will be coached by second-year Flint Creek head coach Jason Ostler, who said guiding a team in the 8-Man All-Star game is something he's looked forward to since taking over for previous Titans coach Mike Cutler.

"The 8-Man football game is such a blast," Ostler said. "It's so fast and the kids play so hard. A lot of these kids are never gonna see the field again and they just get to fly around."

Ostler will have five seniors from Belt's championship team on his roster: Bridger Vogl, Garrett Metrione, Keaghn McDaniel, Memphis Black and Zach Feldman.

"It was a great experience," said McDaniel of helping lead the Huskies to their first title in 28 years back in November. "It was finally nice to see all of our collective effort come together and see the final end product."

With just a week to script a gameplan and get everyone on the same page before kickoff on Saturday, success for the defending champion Red Team will come down to gelling quickly and making marked improvement in every single practice.

"We walked in the dorm and just started clicking with all the guys," said Joliet senior Paxton McQuillan, who will join Rocky Mountain College's football team this fall. "Now we're buddies and just trying to create some chemistry before Saturday."

39th Annual Bob Cleverley 8-Man All Star Rosters

Red Team

Ben Haley, Seeley-Swan

Paxton McQuillan, Joliet

James Lewis, Cascade

Andrew Tallon, Drummond-Philipsburg

Ty Cook, Joliet

Paysen Kuhbacher, Broadus

Tyler Schoen, Chinook

Trenton Emerson, Shelby

Stockton Zimdars, Park City

Landis Arganbright, Fort Benton

Bridger Vogl, Belt

Garrett Metrione, Belt

Bryce Lee, Shelby

Keaghn McDaniel, Belt

Connor Sawyer, Cascade

Tyler Burden, Flint Creek

Seth Bailey, Joliet

Memphis Black, Belt

Aedan Dotson, Flint Creek

Brodee Ward, Joliet

Cooper Anderson, Forsyth

Ben Bradshaw, Flint Creek

Tucker Carpenter, Joliet

Nicholas Johnson, Ennis

Flint Annis, Chinook

Reece Rigby, Flint Creek

Zach Feldman, Belt

Head Coach: Jason Ostler, Drummond-Philipsburg

Blue Team

Canyon Sargent, St. Ignatius

Easton Tommerup, Plentywood

Boen Tande, Scobey

Carmine Adams, St. Ignatius

Adam Paine, Westby-Grenora

Orion Plakke, Superior

Kellen McClure, St. Ignatius

Beau Beery, Circle

Justice Bengochea, Culbertson

Jaron Taylor, Circle

Colin Avance, Culbertson

Decker Milender, Superior

Tucker Love, Charlo

Kobe Nickoloff, Culbertson

Chance Bockman, St. Ignatius

Hooper Reed, Darby

William Buchanan, Superior

Grady Richardson, Circle

Roan Jackson, Victor

Wyatt Haworth, Superior

Tucker Aanstad, Scobey

Kenny Ness, St. Ignatius

Bryce Umphrey, St. Ignatius

Keaton Piedalue, Charlo

Hunter Sharbono, Fairview

Payton Perkins, Culbertson

Jaden Pardee, Ekalaka

Head Coach: Carson Oakland, St. Ignatius

