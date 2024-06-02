Blue Team storms past Red Team 48-24 in 40th Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game

BUTTE — For the second-straight year, Team Blue prevailed in Butte.

After lightning pushed the start of the 40th Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game back about an hour, the Blue Team quickly established itself on both defense and offense and rolled to a 48-24 victory over the Red Team to earn consecutive victories in 'The Clev.'

Forysth's Joey McDermott came up with an interception on the Red Team's opening drive and a few plays later the Blue Team capitalized with a 39-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Superior's Jaxson Green to St. Ignatius' Landon Walks Over Ice to put the Blue Team up 6-0 midway through the first quarter.

Chinook's Jackson Norbee then delivered a sack for a safety on Team Red's next possession to push the Blue Team's lead to 8-0 and Team Blue then scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Belt's Reese Paulson to fellow former Huskie Ethan Triplett to give the Blue Team a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Red Team got on the board with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Plentywood's Noah Murray to Ennis Vance Winguard to cut the lead to 14-8 but the Blue Team responded with an Arlee-to-Arlee touchdown connection as Kendall O'Neill hit Jace Arca for a 15-yard scoring pass and Team Blue pulled away from there.