Billings West's Walker Olson, Jack Ryan to continue brotherhood with Montana Grizzlies

BILLINGS — Montana’s first-year head coach, Bobby Kennedy, is making waves with in-state recruiting.

Billings West’s Walker Olson and Jack Ryan announced their intention to play for the Griz, fulfilling lifelong dreams in the process.

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Billings West's Walker Olson, Jack Ryan to continue brotherhood at University of Montana

“I've been a fan my whole life and have always wanted to play there," Olson told MTN Sports. "I've always envisioned myself in Grizzly Stadium, is kind of what it came down to in the end."

“I got the offer and pretty much took it on the spot," Ryan said. "It's kind of a relief to have the recruiting process over as an overlooked prospect, somewhat. But by no means is the job finished."

Olson and Ryan are among a handful of Treasure State recruits already committed to play at Montana. The pair will continue a lifelong brotherhood, as they grew up attending Griz games in Missoula together.

“I've been going to Griz games my whole life. Me and (Olson) together, we were looking at pictures the other day," Ryan said. "Both my uncles, Kyle and Casey Ryan, both played for the Griz and we just kind of have that connection. Both of them are living up there now, so it's going to be nice to have family up there, too."

“We definitely had a bunch of conversations about playing together, continuing at the next level," Olson said. "These are my Day 1s since Little League, so it's pretty special we get to continue at the next level."

While Olson isn’t necessarily the outdoors type, Ryan is excited to take in all western Montana has to offer outside of football.

“I'm a big outdoorsman. I love to fish and hunt. I've started looking for some spots a little bit," Ryan said. "I'm excited to get up there and have some family up there, too."

One final season as Golden Bears before this duo lights up Washington-Grizzly Stadium.