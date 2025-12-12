Billings West's Matt Ludwig announces he'll play college football at Texas Tech

BILLINGS — A day after being released from a letter of intent he signed with Michigan, Billings West tight end Matt Ludwig committed to play college football at Texas Tech.

Ludwig announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on Friday by sharing a post from Rivals and On3 Media reporter Hayes Fawcett on the social media platform X with the message, "Guns up!"

When reached by MTN Sports on Friday, Ludwig said of Texas Tech, "I'm just grateful we kept a relationship throughout the whole process. I love the Texas Tech staff like family. I am thankful for Michigan and thankful for that staff. They will always hold a place in my heart."

On3 Media first reported Ludwig's release from Michigan on Thursday; Ludwig later confirmed that news with MTN Sports. He initially signed with Michigan during the early signing period on Dec. 3 but reopened his recruitment amid the fallout from the firing of Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday.

Moore was fired for cause due to what Michigan stated was an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member." Moore was later arrested Wednesday as a suspect in an alleged assault, according to multiple reports. He was charged with felony home invasion on Friday.

Ludwig, nicknamed "Moose," ranked as a four-star tight end by national recruiting services, was heavily recruited by several Power 4 programs across the country. Michigan and Texas Tech were among the heaviest pursuers — both Moore and Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire were in attendance at a West High boys basketball game in which Ludwig played last January.

Among Ludwig's other offers were Georgia, Indiana, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Ludwig is one of the most highly touted players in Montana high school football history. He had 10 receiving touchdowns and seven rushing TDs for West High in its run to the Class AA state championship game this past season.

