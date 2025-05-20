Billings West tight end Matt "Moose" Ludwig commits to Michigan

BILLINGS — One of the most sought-after high school football recruits in recent Montana history has made his college decision.

Matt "Moose" Ludwig, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end from Billings West, committed to Michigan on Tuesday, he told MTN Sports. In January, he listed Georgia, Tennessee and Texas Tech as his other finalists.

According to the recruiting website 247sports.com, Ludwig is rated a four-star recruit. He is a Class of 2026 recruit.

"Ludwig is arguably the best prospect to come out of the Big Sky State in the last decade if not longer," national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote on 247sports.com. "He’s a two-way player who focused more on tight end as a junior and that’s where we see him in college as well.

"He’s a productive player who can dominate as an in-line blocker or as a pass catching receiver down the field. He has the physical traits that translate well to the next level to go with the on-field production.

"He’s a well built 6-4, 230 pounds with an 80”+ wing span with huge hands and can run. He’s natural with his hands, catches the ball well through contact and has the bounce to jump over linebackers and defensive backs.

"He has the positional versatility to line up all over the field including as an h-back and shows off the kind of all around game that should allow him to be a real difference maker. He projects as a high Power 4 prospect and someone with a definite NFL ceiling to him."

Ludwig, who moved to Billings from Post Falls, Idaho, caught 36 passes for 441 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, his first season at West. He also played Wildcat quarterback (rushing for 204 yards and four more TDs) and made 26 tackles as a linebacker/edge defender.

Last fall, he led the Golden Bears with 53 catches for 822 yards and four touchdowns. He added 35 carries for 149 yards and another two TDs.

Ludwig is also a standout track and field athlete at Billings West and will compete this weekend at the Class AA state meet. He has personal-best marks of 11.12 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 53 feet, 2 inches in the shot put and 172 feet, 5 inches in the discus.