Billings West holds off Bozeman Gallatin for first victory of season

BILLINGS — Billings West's defense made the game-winning plays on Thursday night at Daylis Stadium. The Golden Bears stopped a two-point conversion, then had the game-sealing interception in a 16-15 victory over visiting Bozeman Gallatin.

With West leading 16-9 with less than four minutes remaining, Gallatin quarterback Garrett Dahlke hit Quinn Clark for a 45-yard score to make it 16-15. The Raptors proceeded to attempt a two-point conversion that was broken up by the West defense.

After a Bears three-and-out, Gallatin had one more shot to take the lead. Dahlke, however, was intercepted by Chris Garcia with less than two minutes to play to seal West's victory.

West opened the scoring on a Drew McDowell 21-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Teerink, who came out of the backfield uncovered. Gallatin took the next posession inside the West 5-yard line but came away without points. The Raptors defense, though, sacked McDowell in the end zone to make it 7-2.

Dahlke then gave the Raptors the lead on a 35-yard scoring toss to Evan Cherry, but a Jacob Kauwe field goal with three second remaining in the second quarter gave West a 10-9 lead at the break.

Kauwe booted a pair of field goals in the second half, proving to be the difference.

West (1-2) will host Great Falls High next Friday, while Gallatin (2-1) will host Billings Senior.