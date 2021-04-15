Billings Senior's Junior Bergen switching from Montana State to Montana

BILLINGS -- One of the state's most electrifying high school athletes during the 2020-21 season is shifting his commitment from Montana State to the University of Montana.

Billings Senior's Junior Bergen confirmed to MTN Sports Wednesday night that he intends to play football for the Griz. His news arrives as reports surface that the NCAA may announce as early as Thursday that football and basketball players will be allowed to transfer one time before graduating without sitting out a year. The one-time exception has been available to athletes in other NCAA sports for years, allowing them to transfer and play immediately.

According to the Associated Press, the NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to change the long-standing rule that has often deterred players in high-profile sports from switching schools.

Bergen announced in December that he had committed to play football at Montana State. While he also considered Northern Arizona and Air Force, his decision at the time ultimately came down to a choice between the Cats and Griz. Former MSU head coach Jeff Choate announced in January he was leaving for a coaching position at the University of Texas.

Bergen was an all-state football and basketball player for the Broncs. As a dual-threat quarterback he threw for 1,186 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 905 yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 games.

Bergen was an all-state receiver prior to his move to quarterback. In his sophomore and junior years, he racked up 150 catches for 1,733 yards and 19 touchdowns. He added four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in 2020.