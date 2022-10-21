Billings Senior clinches playoff berth with win over Belgrade

BILLINGS — The Billings Senior Broncs are headed to the Class AA playoffs, after a 40-13 win over Belgrade Thursday night in the final week of the regular season.

Belgrade jumped out to a surprise 7-0 lead when Senior fumbled the ball inside the 15-yard-line on their opening possession of the game, and the Panthers' Kyle Hibl scooped it and ran it all the way back for a touchdown.

It took Senior almost the entire first half to recover. Peyton Oakley got the Broncs on the board with a 7-yard QB run with 58 seconds left in the 2nd quarter. Senior then recovered on an onside kick and 23 seconds later, Oakley found Kaden Mayhood for a touchdown to suddenly put Senior up 14-7 at the half.

The Broncs continued their offensive resurgence in the 3rd quarter, with another Oakley TD run on their opening possession followed by an Oakley TD pass to put them up 28-7.

Belgrade scored its lone offensive points on the final play of the game.

Senior moves to 3-6 overall on the season and 3-4 in the Eastern AA standings. They await results to see who they will play in the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 28. The Panthers finish their season at 1-8, 1-6.