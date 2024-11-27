Billings Central's state football crown the realization of childhood dreams

BILLINGS — The roots of Billings Cental's state football title can be traced back to Saint Francis Catholic School, a K-8 school where the Rams began dreaming of their championship reality.

"We have multiple guys that have been in the system since kindergarten. It's always been something we've talked about, our senior year winning a state championship," senior offensive lineman Jackson Ritchie said.

Central did it with one of the state’s best rushing attacks, regardless of class. A stable of ball-carriers and a dominant offensive line allowed the Rams to essentially control games from start to finish.

That included a pair of wins over rival Laurel, including in last week's title game, which makes the victory that much sweeter for the Rams.

“Yeah, there's nothing I would do to change that. The whole situation we've had this year was perfect. Perfect way to end it," senior Jack DeBourg said.

“This season played out pretty much perfect in our minds. It's a great feeling," Ritchie said.

The Rams had a banner postseason, winning volleyball, football, girls golf and both boys and girls soccer. And Central may just be getting started.

“So many people here play so many sports, so expect to see some more because it's going to be the same kids, same talent doing it. I wouldn't be surprised if there was more," DeBourg said.

