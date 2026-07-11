Billings Central's Larsen brothers have committed to join The Long Grey Line.

Both Gunnar and Tyton Larsen will be continuing their academic and football careers at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

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Billings Central's Gunnar and Tyton Larsen to continue football careers at United States Military Academy

"If it was about football, we wouldn't be going to West Point. We'd be going somewhere else where they don't care if you take online classes, you can sleep until 11 and they just make you a football player," Gunnar Larsen said.

"In our opinion, it's the best school in the world. You're balancing high-level football — grown-man football because no one wants to play Army — you play in the Army-Navy game, you get developed by one of the best strength staffs in the world, and you get a tier-one degree."

Gunnar still has a year left to play for the Rams, while his brother Tyton will actually serve a mission with the LDS church down in Mexico before heading to West Point.

Army offers a prep school that serves a sort of redshirt year, but by the time Tyton gets to school that would leave an interesting power dynamic in the family.

“I'm going to go there and do missionary stuff. I'll do service projects and try to teach people about Jesus Christ," Tyton Larsen said. "When I get back I'll be old enough to go to the prep school, so I think that's what I'm leaning towards. But, here's the big problem with that, Gunnar would be my superior officer, and I'm the older brother. That's a huge problem. We can't let that happen."

Both Gunnar and Tyton were quick to mention this wasn’t just a choice that would determine the next four years of their life, but one that would have effects that last a lifetime.

“This isn't a four-year decision, this is a 40-year decision. It's not a nine-year decision with the five-year (service) commitment, it's a 40-year decision," Gunnar Larsen said. "You're really setting yourself up. If you want to stay in the Army, you can do that. You can make a career out of the Army. You can be the President, a general, whatnot. But you can also be the owner of the (Atlanta) Falcons. You can also be the owner of SoFi."

Pretty sound decision making from a pair of young men that will soon call West Point, New York home.