Billings Central football lean on seniors, heavy on expectations

BILLINGS — It’s dawn on a weekday morning in August, and like a most teams across Montana, Billings Central's football players are eager to get a jump on the day. And the season.

“You know, it’s one of the years we’ve had a lot of competition for spots, and that always makes you better,” Rams head coach Jim Stanton told MTN Sports.

While Central’s younger players break into drills, the older guys take advantage of what they call Senior Sunrise, appreciating a little time together before joining their early morning workout.

Moments later, all the players gather and trot over to the team's equipment shed, staring at one wall in particular.

It’s not blank, but rather one that represents everything the football Rams have won, including last year’s conference title. It also reveals what the Rams haven’t recently won — particularly, a Class A state championship since 2018.

“There’s a lot of people that are going to have to step up, a lot of people that have already had a lot of experience. I think we’ve got a perfect mix,” said running back/outside linebacker Jack DeBourg.

One of those experienced guys is 6-foot-7 lineman Jackson Ritchie, who says he weighs in around 300 pounds. Imagine the surprise when offensive and defensive opponents line up against him.

“It’s a good feeling, it’s fun to see how people react," the giant said with a laugh. "Yeah, there’s a few guys that make jokes like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ Just surprised, just stuff like that.”

Ritchie, who estimates he maybe grew an inch over the summer, will lead a line that paves the way on offense and hopes to suffocate on defense.

Last year’s 9-1 season was fun, but not necessarily fulfilling for the Rams, which is what drives them to the equipment shed where they hope to paint a new number under the heading, "State Champions".

“It’s a new team this year. The energy is great. That’s a focus with this new senior class,” Ritchie said.

“It’s really exciting being out here, seeing people back at it again. A lot of people that are going to have bigger roles than last year,” said DeBourg.

The Rams are scheduled to play their season opener against Glendive at Herb Klindt Field on the Rocky Mountain College campus Friday at 7 p.m.