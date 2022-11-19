Big Sandy leaves no doubt, races past Broadview-Lavina for 6-Man crown

BIG SANDY — Big Sandy can finally bask in a state football championship.

The Poineers ran past Broadview-Lavina 67-27 on Saturday to win the 6-Man title and claim the first gridiron crown in school history. Braydon Cline threw for 231 yards and accounted for seven touchdowns for Big Sandy, which finished the season with a perfect 12-0 record.

Broadview-Lavina, which was also seeking its first football championship, finished with an 11-1 record.

Cline threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter as the Pioneers began to pull away. He hit Lane Demontiney, Wylee Snapp and Lance Rutledge for scores, which helped Big Sandy build a 36-15 halftime lead.

Cline connected with Snapp two more times for touchdowns in the third quarter and also ran for a 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Cooper Taylor rushed 16 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns for Big Sandy. Defensively, Demontiney had two interceptions, and the Pioneers finished with six total takeaways.

Broadview-Lavina's Kade Erickson had 273 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Big Sandy limited the Pirates to just 46 rushing yards on 18 carries.

