Belt, Culbertson to clash in 8-Man football semifinal showdown

BELT — After another big shutout win, the Belt Huskies will be hosting Culbertson in the 8-Man football semifinals in what could be their biggest test of the season.

All season long Belt has run up the score on its opponents and limited how many points its has given up. In the postseason alone, the Huskies have won their games by a combines score of 112-0. However the defense will have its hands full in the next matchup as Culbertson enters with the most points scored in the 8-man playoffs this season, totaling 120 through the first two rounds.

“I think our defense is one of our strong suits and it has been all season,” said Belt senior Garett Metrione. “We’re ready to go kick some butt and bring it to them.”

Culbertson only has one loss on the season, coming at the hands of Chinook in Week 1. On the other hand, Belt was able to skate by Chinook by a score of 42-12.

While it may be easy to look at those two games and feel more comfortable coming into the matchup, the Huskies understand that anything can happen on any given day.

“It doesn’t mean anything. We haven’t proved anything to them,” said Belt quarterback Bridger Vogl. “We still have to come out and play.”

This Husky team feels very confident heading into this matchup, but coach Matthew Triplett says they need to “stay humble to stay hungry.” The game will kickoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday.