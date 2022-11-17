Belt hits the road for title game against St. Ignatius

BELT — Two teams in the 8-Man division have been undefeated all season long but this Saturday one team will fall as Belt and St. Ignatius square off for the championship. The bulldogs secured their spot in the final game after escaping Fairview 54-48 in the semi-finals. The huskies on the other hand have taken care of business all throughout the play-offs, getting 3 straight shutouts on their way to the title game.

It hasn’t just been in the playoffs though. Belt has kept their opponents scoring to a minimum all season long. The defense has been their bread and butter during this historic run, and its no surprise why they gel together so well.

“We got a group of guys, I mean seven seniors that have been playing football together since the sixth grade,” said tight end Zach Feldman.” We got a lot of synergy and we’re connected.”

Belt will travel for just the second time this post season, but they don’t seem to have trouble on the road. In the second round, they went to Drummond/Granite and walked away with a 48-0 victory.

“I hoopoe that’s a statement to these guys,” said lineman Sawyer Myrstol. “Knowing that we can go into someone else’s home and put points on them and not let them score.”

This will be the first time Belt is playing for a title since they won it in 1994. They will have their opportune duty to make history on Saturday. The game will kick off at 1PM.