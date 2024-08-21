Belt football ready to grind in new season following 8-Man championship defeat

BELT — Last season ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Belt Huskies, as they lost in the 8-Man state championship game on their home field.

With that loss behind them, the team is itching to get back on the field.

"They're just excited to get back to it," said head coach Matt Triplett at Tuesday's practice. "That last loss was definitely heartbreaking, and so I think that we've all been looking forward to getting back out there and showing what we can do."

Triplett said the team is not "chasing wins or running from losses."

"The standard we talk about here is being the best that we can be," Triplett said. "We want to be 1-0 every day."

Triplett also said, "We've got a great group of seniors."

"The one word I'd use to define our seniors is unselfish," Triplett said. "They're not worried about the limelight. They just want it, they want to help their brother out. They want to make sure they do their job and do their responsibility."

Two seniors who are more than ready to get back out there are Luke Highfill and Rylan Davison.

"I definitely think just putting it and leaving it out on the field this year is just going to be what it comes down to," Highfill said. "Making sure that we push each other and that every rep is another useful rep."

"We were thinking we were top dogs, thinking it was going to be an easy ride," Davison said. "Now we lost at home, the state championship last year, so kind of getting that underdog mentality back and just ready to work, ready to grind."

The Huskies open their season on the road against Chinook on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

