Belgrade head football coach Eric Kinnaman departs from program

Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
Belgrade Panthers Football
Posted at 11:20 AM, Nov 01, 2021
BELGRADE — Change is coming to the Belgrade football program.

MTN Sports confirmed late Saturday night that after 15 years as Panthers head coach and 21 years with the program, Eric Kinnaman has departed.

Kinnaman finishes his Belgrade football coaching career with a 69-73 record. Before the jump to Class AA, Kinnaman had a 67-52 record with the program. Over the last three years, Belgrade has won just twice in 23 games.

