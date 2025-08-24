After committing to Montana State, Brody Bulette looks ahead to senior season at Polson

POLSON — At a school like Polson, Brody Bulette stands out among the rest of his team.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Bulette is hard to miss on the gridiron when he is blocking for the Pirates. Now, in his senior year, his size and talent have been noticed by people at the next level, as evidenced by his commitment earlier this summer to play football at Montana State University.

“I’m excited to put on the jersey. I feel like it’s going to be special,” Bulette said. “I always wanted to go to MSU since, I don’t know, sophomore year, so there’s definitely a lot of dedication to get there.”

Bulette credits his coaches at Polson for getting him ready to play at a program like MSU.

What impressed Polson head coach Carson Oakland the most in his time with the Pirates was Bulette’s leadership on the field and off.

“We have 14 seniors on our team, and if you watch Brody out here, he’s the first one to compete in drills, but then when he’s off, he’s taking our freshmen to his side,” Oakland said. “He’s getting these guys and molding these guys, he’s just getting our next generation of Pirate football players ready to go.”

Although Bulette is excited about his commitment to MSU, his main focus is on leading Polson to the most successful season of his high school career.

“I truly believe this year we have the chance to go really far,” Bulette said. “I’ve never played in a playoff game, but I have a very strong feeling I will play in multiple this year.”

