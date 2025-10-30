ABSAROKEE — The Absarokee football team is enjoying its best season in years.

The Huskies ran through the regular season unbeaten and earned the 6-Man Southwest conference title, doing so with several lopsided victories.

“My biggest thing is keeping our kids healthy. The score is going to be what it is. A one-point win or a 50-point win, it's the same as long as we walk off the field healthy and move on to the next game," Absarokee head coach Brett Scott said.

Absarokee riding unbeaten record into 6-Man playoffs

It’s not just a one-man show in Absarokee, as the whole pack of Huskies has contributed to this unbeaten season. The multiplicity they possess offensively makes them incredibly difficult to slow down.

“I think we have speed, but we also have size. Our big kids can run. We have a kid that's 6-5 (and) 245 that can catch like a tight end and run like a tight end, then defensively he comes off the edge," Scott said. "We've got a multitude of kids over 215 pounds that can all run. They block and tackle, then our skill guys — with the speed we have we're a load for a lot of people coming at them."

Absarokee will get the right to host in each of the first two rounds of the postseason, something that represents a big advantage.

“It's huge. Absarokee historically, if you look in the past when they were winning state championships in the '80s and '90s, you had to go through Absarokee," Scott said. "Right now I know we don't get to host throughout, but you're still going to have to beat us one way or another whether it's on your field or our field, so it's a good feeling."

The Huskies will play the 6-Man East’s No. 4 seed, Terry, at home on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

