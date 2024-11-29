A memory they'll never forget: Class B championship capped Malta's long road back to the top

MALTA — For the first time since 2006, the Malta was crowned champion of Class B football, beating Manhattan 13-8 last Saturday at Mustang Field.

For key seniors Stockton Oxarart, Blaine Downing and Treyton Wilke — all of whom made big plays in the win — they all said it was an amazing feeling.

"This year, 13-0, no other Mustang group has ever done this in history," Oxarart said following Saturday's win. "I'm proud of all of these guys and, you know, I'm still a little shaky."

"We've been together since seventh grade," Downing said about going out with his fellow seniors as champs. "We've been through a lot, you know, especially with the early exits in the playoffs. So it feels good to finally get it done."

"I better just go celebrate with my teammates, my brothers, my family," Wilke said. "It was a miracle. A memory that I'll never forget."

Malta coach Nick Oxarart called it "quite a feeling" winning it all.

"Like no other thing as a coach to be able to get that trophy," he said. "To be able to celebrate with your team and your coaches ... our coaches prepared really hard, and our players really prepared. So it's really exciting and it's awesome."

The seniors all said their end goal had been accomplished.

"This has been my goal for forever," Stockton Oxarart said. "I'm glad I got to end my senior year on a win, state championship with my family, my team. It's just an unbelievable feeling."

"It feels really good," Downing said. "For me this game was doing it (for past teams), you know finishing the job for them because we couldn't do it in the past. So, that was the biggest thing for me."

"There's no better feeling in the world," Wilke said. "I accomplished my goal, my end goal. We just did it."

