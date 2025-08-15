'A lot of optimism': Butte High football kicks off season with midnight practice

BUTTE — Butte High head football coach Arie Grey noted that his team's first practice of the season starts long after his usual bedtime. But the rush of hitting the field at midnight on Friday, the first moment teams are allowed to practice by the Montana High School Association, more than makes up for the mild sleep deprivation.

"Always the beginning of the season there's a lot of excitement and a lot of optimism," said Grey. "I like the idea of trying to figure out the personality of this 2025 team and what they're all about. It's a lot of fun to be a part of."

Coming off a season that saw the Bulldogs advance to the Class AA quarterfinals for the fourth straight year, expectations are as high as ever for this team whose offense will be led this year by senior quarterback Brooks Vincent who succeeds Colton Shea.

"I mean we're all just fired up to get out here," said Vincent. "Just get out here with the fellas and it's always fun. It's late but no matter what it's a great time."

A lot of key offensive threats have graduated but the Bulldogs return all-state receiver Hudson Luedtke on offense and all-state safety Mitch Verlanic on defense.

"It's always nice to have returning guys but no matter what we're gonna have guys step up, stepping into spots where we need them to," said Vincent. "We're just trying to get better everyday."

The Bulldogs open their season at home against Gallatin High on August 29. It'll be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.