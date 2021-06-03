8-Man stars ready to shine in Bob Cleverley All-Star Game on Saturday in Butte

BUTTE — For Alberton-Superior coach Jeff Schultz, getting to lead a team filled to the brim with star players is akin to being "a kid in a candy store."

"I mean, it really is," Schultz said on a sizzling Wednesday afternoon at Montana Tech's Bob Green Field. "Practice is so much fun because you're just drawing up stuff because there's so many weapons everywhere."

Schultz will be coaching the Red Team in the 37th Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game, which kicks off on Saturday at 7 p.m. The annual showcase of Class C talent will serve as a second course following the 6-Man All-Star Game in Highwood on Friday.

The Red Team will be comprised of players from the 8-Man East and West divisions. The Blue Team, led by Shelby coach Mike White, will be stacked with North and South division players.

"I absolutely love this game," said Schultz, who played in the Clev and is now coaching in it. "It's an honor to be here with all these great players, and our coaching staff is amazing."

The distinction of getting to play in this game is as meaningful to the players as it is to Schultz.

"Once I found out I made it, it meant a lot to me," said Fairview's Steve Rice. "I get to play probably my last game ever. It's been pretty fun. I've already made some new friends and everyone's been pretty cool."

Three players from defending 8-Man champion Drummond-Philipsburg, which has claimed three of the past four titles, will be in the fold while Titans coach Mike Cutler will be an assistant coach on the Red Team.

"Not many kids get one but we got three the last few years," said Preston Metesh, who had a hand in all three of those championships. "It's pretty awesome."