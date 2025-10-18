High School College More Sports Watch Now
8-Man roundup: West power Seeley-Swan wins convincingly to remain unbeaten

Seeley-Swan ran its winning streak to eight games Friday with a convincing 44-8 victory over St. Ignatius while locking up the 8-Man West title.

The teams swapped early scoring plays but it was all Blackhawks after that. Seeley-Swan will close the regular season next week, then look toward the playoffs. The postseason begins the weekend of Nov. 1.

Key Week 8 matchup: Seeley-Swan 44, St. Ignatius 8

Seeley-Swan's Kolten Zurmuehlen and St. Ignatius' Lex Lafrombois traded first quarter touchdowns for an 8-8 deadlock. But the Blackhawks' followed with a short Talon Good run to the end zone to help put Seeley ahead 16-8.

Following an interception, Zurmuehlen scored again and the Blackhawks held a 22-8 advantage. Zurmuehlen added to his touchdown barrage in third, scoring on a 53-yard scamper to increase Seeley's lead to 28-8.

Early in the fourth, Good found the end zone for the second time as the Blackhawks began to put the game out of reach.

Seeley-Swan is now 8-0 while St. Ignatius dipped to 5-3.

Seeley Swan keeps high scoring offense going in 44-6 victory over Mission

Other 8-Man highlights:

No. 3 Belt 66, Centerville 0

No. 3 Belt rolls past Centerville, moves to 7-1

Other scores:

No. 1 Scobey 46, Fairview 8 (Thursday)

No. 5 Circle 35, Plentywood 12 (Thursday)

Chinook 42, Cascade 2

Choteau 76, Rocky Boy 0 (Wednesday)

Culbertson 64, Westby-Grenora 20

Darby 48, Charlo 14

Ennis 40, Twin Bridges 6

Harlowton 66, Lame Deer 14

Sheridan 36, Lone Peak 28

Superior 52, Arlee 6

