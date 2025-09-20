8-Man roundup: Top-ranked Scobey survives test; No. 2 Fort Benton cruises

Top-ranked Scobey had allowed just six points in each of its first three games this season — including a 26-6 win last week over No. 5 Circle — but found itself in a shootout Friday at unbeaten Ekalaka.

In the end the Spartans prevailed 42-38 to run their record to 4-0. Ekalaka slipped to 3-1.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Fort Benton had no trouble with Harlem and raced to a 72-0 blowout.

Key Week 4 matchup: No. 1 Scobey 42, Ekalaka 38

Trailing in the fourth quarter, Reese Tande softly connected with Bram Handran on a 2-yard touchdown pass to put Scobey in front with 6:03 remaining. The PAT run failed.

Ekalaka then moved deep into Spartan territory on its ensuing possession. A Bulldogs touchdown run with 1:58 left was wiped out by a holding call, and Scobey then made a stop on fourth down to preserve the win.

Tande and Handran connected four times for 125 yards. Tande added 50 rushing yards while Torsten Lamb led with 60 yards on the ground.

Other scores:

No. 2 Fort Benton 72, Harlem 0

No. 4 Drummond-Phillipsburg 42, Manhattan Christian 6

No. 5 Circle 38, Culbertson 14

Chinook 76, Rocky Boy 0

Cascade 48, Centerville 6

Ennis 50, Harlowton-Ryegate 0

Forsyth 44, Plentywood 12

Lone Peak 58, Twin Bridges 42

Seeley-Swan 52, Charlo 12

Superior 60, St. Igantius 36

