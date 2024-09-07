8-Man roundup: Top-ranked Fairview jumps up big, rolls over Forsyth

FORSYTH — Tyler Loan threw four touchdown passes and top-ranked Fairview rolled to a 62-8 victory over Forsyth on Friday in 8-Man football.
Three of Loan's touchdown passes came in the first quarter as the Warriors took a 34-0 advantage. He hit Deacon Gackle and Keegan Skogas twice for touchdowns, adding to Troy Karst's 45-yard scoring run and and Wyatt McPherson's 2-yard TD run in the opening frame.
Loan also his Skogas with another touchdown pass in the second quarter, and Fairivew led 40-0 at halftime.
Karst had two more touchdowns on the ground in the third quarter, and Ryan Lustig also returned a kickoff 65 yards for a score as the Warriors improved to 2-0. Forsyth fell to 0-2.
Elsewhere in 8-Man …
No. 2 Belt 43, Simms 0
No. 4 Circle 20, No. 10 Scobey 12
No. 7 Drummond-Philipsburg 70, Lodge Grass 14
No. 9 Manhattan Christian 52, Sheridan 24
Chinook 48, Cascade 12
Darby 36, Plains 34
Park City 29, Deer Lodge 6
Seeley-Swan 52, Victor 0
Shelby 56, Harlem 0
Superior 65, Troy 14