8-Man roundup: Top-ranked Fairview jumps up big, rolls over Forsyth

FORSYTH — Tyler Loan threw four touchdown passes and top-ranked Fairview rolled to a 62-8 victory over Forsyth on Friday in 8-Man football.

Three of Loan's touchdown passes came in the first quarter as the Warriors took a 34-0 advantage. He hit Deacon Gackle and Keegan Skogas twice for touchdowns, adding to Troy Karst's 45-yard scoring run and and Wyatt McPherson's 2-yard TD run in the opening frame.

Loan also his Skogas with another touchdown pass in the second quarter, and Fairivew led 40-0 at halftime.

Karst had two more touchdowns on the ground in the third quarter, and Ryan Lustig also returned a kickoff 65 yards for a score as the Warriors improved to 2-0. Forsyth fell to 0-2.

Elsewhere in 8-Man …

No. 2 Belt 43, Simms 0

No. 4 Circle 20, No. 10 Scobey 12

No. 7 Drummond-Philipsburg 70, Lodge Grass 14

No. 9 Manhattan Christian 52, Sheridan 24

Chinook 48, Cascade 12

Darby 36, Plains 34

Park City 29, Deer Lodge 6

Seeley-Swan 52, Victor 0

Shelby 56, Harlem 0

Superior 65, Troy 14