8-Man roundup: Top-4 teams roll; No. 1 Scobey handles No. 5 Circle in ranked matchup

A week after a tough loss in a top-five matchup to Fort Benton, No. 3 Belt got back in the win column with a convincing victory over previously undefeated Chinook.

Third-ranked Fort Benton, meanwhile, remained unbeaten with a 63-0 rout of Rocky Boy while No. 1 Scobey got past No. 5 Circle 26-6 in a ranked contest. No. 4 Drummond-Philipsburg had no trouble with Lone Peak.

Key Week 3 matchup: No. 3 Belt 38, Chinook 14

Dawson Cook helped Belt pull away from Chinook with a pair of punt return touchdowns in the first half — a 56-yarder in the opening quarter and a 48-yarder in the second quarter. Cook's second return gave the Huskies a 20-0 advantage.

Quarterback Slater Lords also scored on two short TD runs, while Blake Waldner found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter. Chinook scored two late touchdowns, one on offense from Patrick McKenzie and a fumble return on defense by Ross Valdez.

Belt bounces back with 38-14 win over Chinook

Other 8-Man highlights:

Choteau 34, Cascade 22

Choteau hands Cascade first loss, 34-22

Other scores:

No. 1 Scobey 26, Circle 6

No. 2 Fort Benton 63, Rocky Boy 0

No. 4 Drummond-Philipsburg 50, Lone Peak 6

Box Elder 56, Centerville 0

Culbertson def. Poplar (score n/a)

Ekalaka 68, Westby-Grenora 26

Ennis 50, Sheridan 20

Fairview 60, Forsyth 54

Harlem 52, Simms 24

Park City 50, Harlowton-Ryegate 26

Seeley-Swan 72, Victor 6

St. Ignatius 54, Plains 12

St. Regis 56, Troy 12

Superior 52, Charlo 6 (Thursday)

Twin Bridges 66, Lame Deer 0

