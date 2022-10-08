8-Man roundup: Superior breaks free from Charlo in matchup between ranked teams

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday.)

SUPERIOR – Decker Milender rushed for 159 yards and accounted for three scores, and Jaxson Green and Orion Plakke each threw touchdown passes as fourth-ranked Superior blew past No. 10 Charlo 56-32 on Friday.

The game was tied 26-26 at halftime, but Superior took control in the second quarter by scoring 30 points and limiting the Vikings to just six.

The Bobcats’ defense rose to the occasion by intercepting three passes, two by Plakke and another by Lucas Kovalsky.

Chase Woodson also rushed for two touchdowns for Superior and added 42 yards on the ground. Green and Plakke combined for 100 rushing yards, while Kovalsky added ran for 44 yards.

Kovalsky caught one touchdown pass. Milender had five catches for 63 yards and another score.

Other 8-Man scores:

No. 1 St. Ignatius 64, Darby 14

No. 2 Drummond-Philipsburg 58, Sheridan 6

No. 3 Belt 57, Harlem 12

No. 6 Ennis 52, Choteau 14

No. 7 Glasgow 60, Conrad 0

No. 8 Fairview 40, No. 7 Culbertson 28

Arlee 62, Troy 20

Cascade 32, Seeley-Swan 24

Fort Benton 2, Hays-Lodgepole 0 (forfeit)

Park City 55, Lodge Grass 8

Simms 54, Lone Peak 48