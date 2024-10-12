8-Man roundup: St. Regis holds off Darby in key Western division matchup

ST. REGIS — The logjam at the top of the 8-Man West standings got a little clarity Friday night.

St. Regis started fast and then held on for a 42-28 win over Darby. Both teams were tied with Superior at 3-2 in the conference standings entering the night.

Conner Lulis had three touchdown passes in the first half — one each to Kaden Sanders, Nathan Bohn and Hunter Stolla — as St. Regis built a 34-8 halftime lead. St. Regis also got rushing touchdowns from from Sanders and Barrett Bessette in the first half, with Bessette's coming on a wide receiver reverse on the final play of the first half.

After St. Regis got out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, Darby got a long kickoff return that set up quarterback McCoy Townsend for a short touchdown run to make it a 14-8 game.

Townsend nearly had a touchdown pass in the second quarter, as well, but the pass was dropped in the end zone. He then threw an interception late in the second quarter that set up Bessette's touchown.

Darby out-scored St. Regis 20-8 in the second half, but it wasn't enough to overcome the halftime deficit.

With the win, St. Regis improved to 4-2 on the season. Darby fell to 3-3.

Elsewhere in 8-Man …

No. 1 Fairview 28, Scobey 20

No. 5 Fort Benton 62, Shelby 14

No. 5 Fort Benton rolls past Shelby 62-14

No. 8 Culbertson 2, Broadus 0 (forfeit)

Chinook 20, No. 9 Seeley-Swan 14

No. 10 St. Ignatius 56, Arlee 16

No. 10 St. Ignatius races past Arlee

Cascade 38, Choteau 34

Deer Lodge 48, Twin Bridges 14

Ekalaka 58, Poplar 26

Ennis 42, Sheridan 22

Park City 82, St.Labre 8

Simms 64, Rocky Boy 6 (Thursday)

Superior 60, Charlo 12

Wibaux 52, Forsyth 36

