8-Man roundup: Simms jumps out early, cruises on way to win over Sheridan

(Editor's note: This will be updated with more scores throughout Friday)

SIMMS — It didn't take Simms long to jump out in front of Sheridan in their 8-Man opener Friday, and the Tigers rolled en route to a 54-14 victory.

Gaven Flanagan's 70-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the game set the tone for Simms. After a safety, Colby South rushed for a 38-yard score to make it 18-0.

Hudson Rohrer then came through with an interception return for a touchdown, and that was followed by a 43-yard TD run by South and a Flanagan rush for 17 yards that found the end zone. That made the score 40-0 at the half.

South scored three touchdown and had 106 yards. Flanagan rushed for 141 yards and two TDs.

Stran Barnosky threw two touchdown passes for Sheridan in the second half, the first two Sawyer Anson for 39 yards and the second to Daniel Dietrich for 36 yards.

Simms' Joe Fiest capped the scoring with a 37-yard touchdown gallop with 14 seconds remaining.

The Tigers outgained Sheridan 369-149, which included 333 rushing yards and an average of 10.4 yards per rush.

Other 8-Man football scores:

Broadus 26, Ekalaka 20

Charlo 42, Valley Christian 6

Darby 50, Troy 20

Mon-Dak 20, Forsyth 18

St. Ignatius 58, Plains 6