8-Man roundup: Seeley-Swan still unbeaten after high-scoring win over Superior

Undefeated Seeley-Swan remained without a blemish Friday night with a 56-42 victory over 8-Man West rival Superior. As of now, the win gives the Blackhawks the upper hand in the race for the league crown.

The teams traded punches into the second half, but Seeley-Swan improved to 6-0 while Superior slipped to 4-2.

Key Week 6 matchup: Seeley-Swan 56, Superior 42

Quinlan McClure scored on a long touchdown run on Seeley-Swan's first offensive snap to put the Blackhawks ahead 8-0, signaling the back-and-forth battle that ensued.

Landon Richards had a hand in five touchdowns for Superior, but even that wasn't enough to give the Bobcats the edge.

Seeley-Swan finally got a little bit of separation with a 42-26 lead after Blake Irwin and Kolten Zurmuehlen connected on a 43-yard TD pass. Turner Milender's 3-yard run in the second quarter pulled the Bobcats within 42-34 at intermission, but the Blackhawks held on.

Other scores:

No. 1 Scobey 68, Forsyth 16 (Thursday)

No. 3 Belt 74, Simms 0

No. 4 Drummond-Philipsburg 46, Twin Bridges 14

No. 5 Circle 51, Poplar 0 (Thursday)

Cascade 102, Rocky Boy 0

Charlo 48, Troy 30

Chinook 44, Harlem 20

Choteau 62, Centerville 12

Culbertson 41, Ekalaka 6

Darby 40, St. Regis 36

Fairview 64, Plentywood 0

St. Ignatius 44, Victor 8

