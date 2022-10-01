8-Man roundup: No. 7 Ennis scores touchdown in bunches, improves to 5-1 with blowout win

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

ENNIS — Touchdowns came in bunches for Ennis on Friday as the No. 7-ranked Mustangs rolled past Deer Lodge 61-7.

It began just seconds into the game, as quarterback Clinton Buyan found Junior Veland with a pass and Veland ran the rest of the way for an early Ennis lead. That was followed by a quick toss to running back Cole Kramer, who ran all the way to the end zone to extend the Mustangs' advantage.

Tight end Noah Wilson followed that with a touchdown catch, and later Ennis' Vance Winguard scored a TD of his own and the Mustangs were off to the races.

With the victory, Ennis improved to 5-1 as we hit the midway point of the regular season. Deer Lodge dropped to 0-6 with the loss.

Other 8-Man scores:

Arlee 44, Plains 8

Belt 28, Joliet 8

Chinook 42, Mullan (Idaho) 26

Culbertson 59, Plentywood 19

Drummond-Philipsburg 48, Cascade 20

Fairivew 58, MonDak 8

Fort Benton 58, Harlem 0

Lone Peak 22, Choteau 18

Shelby 70, Rocky Boy 8

Simms 58, Seeley-Swan 12

St. Ignatius 44, Charlo 0

