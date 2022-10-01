8-Man roundup: No. 7 Ennis scores touchdown in bunches, improves to 5-1 with blowout win

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)
ENNIS — Touchdowns came in bunches for Ennis on Friday as the No. 7-ranked Mustangs rolled past Deer Lodge 61-7.
It began just seconds into the game, as quarterback Clinton Buyan found Junior Veland with a pass and Veland ran the rest of the way for an early Ennis lead. That was followed by a quick toss to running back Cole Kramer, who ran all the way to the end zone to extend the Mustangs' advantage.
Tight end Noah Wilson followed that with a touchdown catch, and later Ennis' Vance Winguard scored a TD of his own and the Mustangs were off to the races.
With the victory, Ennis improved to 5-1 as we hit the midway point of the regular season. Deer Lodge dropped to 0-6 with the loss.
Other 8-Man scores:
Arlee 44, Plains 8
Belt 28, Joliet 8
Chinook 42, Mullan (Idaho) 26
Culbertson 59, Plentywood 19
Drummond-Philipsburg 48, Cascade 20
Fairivew 58, MonDak 8
Fort Benton 58, Harlem 0
Lone Peak 22, Choteau 18
Shelby 70, Rocky Boy 8
Simms 58, Seeley-Swan 12
St. Ignatius 44, Charlo 0