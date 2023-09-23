8-Man roundup: No. 7 Belt rolls over Shelby in Northern clash

SHELBY — Belt wasted no time jumping on Shelby, and the Huskies went on to a 56-0 Northern division road victory in 8-Man football Friday night.

The No. 7-ranked Huskies, the defending state champs, scored on the second play of the game when Ethan Triplett found the end zone on a 35-yard run. Belt made the score 14-0 on the first play of its next possession as Jeremy Nebel scored on a 40-yard run.

Belt quarterback Reese Paulson scored on a 10-yard run on the team’s third drive, and that was followed by a team touchdown when the Huskies recovered the ball in the end zone following a bad snap, making the score 28-0.

Paulson then had a hand in Belt’s next two touchdowns. He scored on a 20-yard run to build the lead to 36-0 and hit Triplett with a 26-yard pass as the Huskies took a 42-0 lead at halftime.

Belt improved its record to 3-1 overall while Shelby slipped to 2-2.

Elsewhere in 8-Man ...

No. 1 Fairview 54, No. 10 Circle 14

No. 2 Ennis 35, Drummond-Philipsburg 0

No. 3 Arlee 70, Superior 36

No. 6 Wibaux 48, Poplar 24 (Thursday)

Charlo 48, Darby 2

Choteau 36, Cascade 0

Ekalaka 56, Broadus 28

Forsyth 52, Park City 19

Fort Benton 54, Chinook 36

Lodge Grass 66, Lame Deer 6

Sheridan 44, Deer Lodge 32