8-Man roundup: No. 6 Manhattan Christian caps first undefeated regular season

CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian, in just its second year flying solo as a high school football program, wrapped up its first undefeated regular season Friday with a 71-8 romp over 8-Man opponent Lodge Grass.

With the win, the Eagles, who formerly co-opped with Class B Manhattan, finished the year 8-0 and will head into the upcoming playoffs as the No. 1 seed from the South division. Lodge Grass finished its season with a 2-7 mark.

The Eagles’ Christian Triemstra helped set the tone early.

Manhattan Christian started the scoring midway through the first quarter on Triemstra’s 4-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown. The conversion run was successful, and the Eagles held an 8-0 lead.

Triemstra then intercepted a pass on defense to set up a 2-yard run by Dominic Holst and a 16-0 advantage.

After the Eagles recovered a dropped snap by Lodge Grass, Triemstra connected with Ian McDonnell for a touchdown pass to pad the lead.

The Eagles’ defense secured another takeaway when Isaac Hoekema intercepted a pass, which helped produce a short TD run by Tate Hamilton. The lead at halftime was 43-8.

Manhattan Christian will now gear up for the 8-Man playoffs, which begin next weekend.

Elsewhere in 8-Man …

No. 1 Fairview 62, Wibaux 14

No. 2 Belt 82, Rocky Boy 0

No. 5 Fort Benton 56, No. 10 Chinook 30

No. 8 Culbertson 35, No. 4 Circle 22

Cascade 50, Shelby 6

Darby 57, Charlo 24

Plains 19, Arlee 14

Scobey 44, Ekalaka 20

Seeley-Swan 66, Superior 22

