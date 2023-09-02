8-Man roundup: No. 6 Arlee races past Charlo in West matchup

CHARLO — Sixth-ranked Arlee had a big second half on the way to a 40-8 win over Charlo in a Western 8-Man matchup Friday night.

Kendall O'Neill accounted for three touchdowns after halftime as the Warriors pulled away. His 6-yard run gave the team a 20-8 lead, and then his 40-yard touchdown pass made the score 26-8.

O'Neill later found Kaiden Ostby with a 30-yard touchdown throw and a 32-8 lead. Arlee capped the second in the fourth quarter on a 60-yard touchdown run by Jake Knoll.

Elsewhere in 8-Man ...

No. 1 Fairview 49, Scobey 6

No. 7 Circle 76, No. 3 Culbertson 32

Choteau 20, No. 4 Drummond-Philipsburg 6

Ekalaka 54, Park City 42

Manhattan Christian 52, Cascade 14

Shelby 54, Harlem 28

St. Ignatius 50, Troy 13

Superior 58, Plains 8

Valley Christian 64, Darby 8 (Thursday)

