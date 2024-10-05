8-Man roundup: No. 4 Valley Christian overcomes wind, rain to blow past No. 8 Seeley-Swan

SEELEY LAKE — Windy and rainy conditions didn't slow fourth-ranked Valley Christian on Friday, as the Eagles pulled away for an impressive 55-12 win over No. 8 Seeley-Swan.

The Blackhawks scored on the first offensive snap of the game — a Tyler Haines run around the right edge for more than 40 yards — but Valley Christian marched down the field on the ensuing possession, scored on a Nicholas Karvandi run and took control from there. On Seeley-Swan's next possession, Karvandi caught an interception and returned it for a touchdown that put Valley Christian up 14-6.

Haines found the end zone on a short run to bring Seeley-Swan back within 14-12, but Valley Christian scored twice more in the first half — a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Daniel Stoltzfus and a Stoltzfus pass to Cole Cordis — to take a 30-12 lead. The Eagles poured it on in the second half to pull away for the crucial Western division win.

With the win, Valley Christian improved to 6-0 in the West and inched closer to clinching the conference championship. The Eagles have just two games remaining in the regular season, a home game against Plains on Oct. 12 and a road game at Charlo on Oct. 18.

Seeley-Swan dropped to 5-1. The Blackhawks have a nonconference game at Chinook next week before closing the regular season with conference matchups against Darby and Superior.

Elsewhere in 8-Man …

No. 1 Fairview 29, No. 3 Circle 24

No. 2 Belt 36, Choteau 0

No. 5 Fort Benton 61, Harlem 6

No. 6 Drummond-Philipsburg 28, No. 9 Ennis 0

Arlee 62, Charlo 20

Chinook 60, Rocky Boy 0

Culbertson 25, Scobey 0

Forsyth 50, Broadus 14

Lodge Grass 60, St. Labre 12 (Thursday)

Park City 66, Lame Deer 12 (Thursday)

Shelby 28, Simms 12 (Thursday)

Sheridan 40, Twin Bridges 24

St. Ignatius 58, Darby 28

Superior 70, Victor 12

