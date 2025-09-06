8-Man roundup: No. 4 Drummond-Philipsburg goes on road, rolls past Park City

The game of the week in 8-Man took place Thursday night, with No. 3 Fort Benton upending No. 2 Belt 24-22.

On Friday it was No. 4 Drummond-Philipsburg traveling to Park City for a matchup under the lights. The Titans, who were playing their first game of the season after winning by forfeit last week, cruised 56-22 to improve to 2-0.

Key Week 2 matchup: No. 4 Drummond-Philipsburg 56, Park City 22

The Titans struck first as quarterback Jake Daunhauer connected with Michael Goettle for an 8-0.

Later in the quarter Drummond-Philipsburg recovered a fumbled snap and turned it into points, as Daunhauer faked a handoff and strolled into the end zone.

That was the theme for much of the night, as the Titans rolled to the win.

Other 8-Man highlights ...

No. 3 Fort Benton 24, No. 2 Belt 22 (Thursday)

Other scores ...

Cascade 50, Simms 6

Chinook 64, Centerville 8

Ennis 37, Lone Peak 34

Forsyth 46, Culbertson 12

Harlem 58, Rocky Boy 0

Seeley-Swan 72, St. Regis 36

Sheridan 38, Harlowton-Ryegate 6

St. Ignatius 20, Arlee 18

Superior 68, Troy 20

Twin Bridges 35, Manhattan Christian 28

Fairview 64, Poplar 0 (Thursday)

