8-Man roundup: No. 4 Drummond-Philipsburg goes on road, rolls past Park City

The game of the week in 8-Man took place Thursday night, with No. 3 Fort Benton upending No. 2 Belt 24-22.
On Friday it was No. 4 Drummond-Philipsburg traveling to Park City for a matchup under the lights. The Titans, who were playing their first game of the season after winning by forfeit last week, cruised 56-22 to improve to 2-0.
Key Week 2 matchup: No. 4 Drummond-Philipsburg 56, Park City 22
The Titans struck first as quarterback Jake Daunhauer connected with Michael Goettle for an 8-0.
Later in the quarter Drummond-Philipsburg recovered a fumbled snap and turned it into points, as Daunhauer faked a handoff and strolled into the end zone.
That was the theme for much of the night, as the Titans rolled to the win.
Other 8-Man highlights ...
No. 3 Fort Benton 24, No. 2 Belt 22 (Thursday)
Other scores ...
Cascade 50, Simms 6
Chinook 64, Centerville 8
Ennis 37, Lone Peak 34
Forsyth 46, Culbertson 12
Harlem 58, Rocky Boy 0
Seeley-Swan 72, St. Regis 36
Sheridan 38, Harlowton-Ryegate 6
St. Ignatius 20, Arlee 18
Superior 68, Troy 20
Twin Bridges 35, Manhattan Christian 28
Fairview 64, Poplar 0 (Thursday)