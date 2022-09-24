8-Man roundup: No. 3 Joliet cruises to victory over Forsyth

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday.)

JOLIET — Third-ranked Joliet made quick work of Forsyth in the 8-Man ranks Friday night, taking a huge lead in the first half and rolling to a 52-0 victory.

Joliet’s Tucker Lind got things started in the first quarter, scoring a touchdown on a tough short-yardage run for a 6-0 lead. On the J-Hawks’ next possession, Tyson Cook hit Seth Bailey for a long touchdown over the top and the score became 14-0.

Joliet’s defense held strong later. Forsyth had a first and goal-to-go situation but the J-Hawks held firm. Later, the Paxton McQuillan intercepted a pass from Connor Kramer-Stahl and took it all the way back to the end zone to push the lead to 22-0.

Kramer-Stahl was then forced to fall on the ball in the end zone following a bad snap, and the J-Hawks’ defense recorded a safety.

Cook later hit McQuillan with a short completion and McQuillan did the rest, running to the end zone for a 35-yard score and a 32-0 lead with 4:59 remaining before halftime. Townes Catron added another score in the first half with a 15-yard run and the J-Hawks never looked back.

Joliet improved to 4-0 overall. Forsyth is now 2-2.

Other 8-Man scores:

Belt 54, Shelby 0

Chinook 24, Fort Benton 12

Culbertson 64, Circle 34

Drummond-Philipsburg 34, Ennis 18

Fairview 26, Scobey 0

Lone Peak 53, Seeley-Swan 22

Mon-Dak 50, Poplar 12

Sheridan 42, Deer Lodge 0

St. Ignatius 65, Victor 6

Superior 68, Arlee 6

Valley Christian 40, Plains 14

