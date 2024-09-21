8-Man roundup: No. 2 Belt stays undefeated, beats No. 6 Ennis 54-12

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Belt and Ennis met at a neutral site Friday night in a matchup of top 10-ranked teams, but the No. 2 Huskies had little trouble improving their undefeated record.

Declan Bergstrom threw touchdown passes to Rylan Davison, Slater Lords and Blake Waldner in the first half, helping Belt to an eventual 54-12 victory over No. 6-ranked Ennis.

Bergstrom hit Davison on a 44-yard pass to open the scoring, then found Lords from 35 yards as Belt took a 16-0 advantage. Walder scored on a 50-yard run to make it 24-0 in the first quarter.

Bergstrom hooked up with Waldner on a 25-yard scoring pass to put the Huskies up 30-0 in the second quarter. They'd lead 38-6 at halftime on the way to the blowout win.

Belt improved to 4-0 and has ran past two ranked teams in consecutive weeks. Last week the Huskies rolled over Belt 56-18. Ennis suffered its first loss and is now 3-1.

Elsewhere in 8-Man …

No. 1 Fairview 61, Broadus 0

No. 4 Valley Christian 68, Darby 20

No. 7 Drummond-Philipsburg 58, Deer Lodge 26

No. 9 Seeley-Swan 62, Arlee 8

Chinook 66 Harlem 0

Manhattan Christian 62, Park City 8

Mullan-St. Regis 48, Superior 28

Twin Bridges 54, Lame Deer 20