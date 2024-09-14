8-Man roundup: No. 2 Belt runs past No. 3 Fort Benton in blowout fashion, 56-18

BELT — In a matchup of top teams Friday night, No. 2 Belt left no doubt about its status as an 8-Man title contender in a 56-18 rout of No. 3-ranked Fort Benton.

Quarterback Declan Bergstrom was the catalyst for the Huskies, and his first-half performance set the team on a course for victory.

Bergstrom threw four first-half touchdown passes as the Huskies seized a 28-0 advantage. His first two TD throws went to Slater Lords, the second of which included a converted two-point try and a 14-0 advantage.

Bergstrom then found Dawson Cook and Riley Davison with scoring passes that gave Belt a four-possession lead before the half was over.

Fort Benton got on the board when quarterback Truman Giese threw a long touchdown pass to David Olson, but Belt had too much separation on the scoreboard and added to it in the second half.

Elsewhere in 8-Man …

No. 1 Fairview 47, No. 8 Culbertson 18

No. 7 Drummond-Philipsburg 62, Charlo 0

No. 10 Seeley-Swan 34, St. Ignatius 6

Choteau 34, Chinook 18

Deer Lodge 56, Lodge Grass 22

Ekalaka 56, Forsyth 18

Scobey 36, Plentywood 18

Sheridan 38, Park City 14

St. Regis-Mullan 30, Arlee 28

