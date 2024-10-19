Watch Now
8-Man roundup: No. 1 Fairview handles Ekalaka 41-16 to remain undefeated

EKALAKA — Tyler Loan threw three touchdown passes and Troy Karst found the end zone three times as No. 1-ranked Fairview kept it rolling Friday with a 41-16 victory over Ekalaka.

The Warriors scored three touchdowns in the opening quarter to break the game open. Loan found Karst from 36 yards, Wyatt McPherson scored on a 31-yard run and Karst notched another TD with a 43-yard run.

Loan then threw two more touchdowns in the second quarter, a 34-yarder to Deacon Gackle and a 54-yarder to Karst, as Fairview took a 35-0 lead into halftime.

McPherson added his second touchdown run of the day from 5 yards in the third quarter to bolster the Warriors' lead to 41-0.

Ekalaka avoided the shutout in the fourth quarter as Chase Loehding had two touchdown runs, one from 8 yards and another from 7 yards.

Fairview stretched its undefeated record to 8-0 with the victory while Ekalaka slipped to 5-3.

Elsewhere in 8-Man …

No. 2 Belt 67, Shelby 16

No. 3 Valley Christian 65, Charlo 0

No. 4 Circle 68, Forsyth 6

No. 5 Fort Benton 72, Rocky Boy 0 (Wednesday)

No. 7 Drummond-Philipsburg 61, Twin Bridges 8

No. 10 Chinook 58, Simms 7 (Wednesday)

Lone Peak 64, Lodge Grass 12 (Thursday)

Seeley-Swan 70, Darby 38 (Thursday)

Superior 60, Arlee 14

