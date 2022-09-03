8-Man roundup: Levi Jensen, Chinook cruise to victory on the road at Park City

(Editor's note: This will be updated with more scores throughout Friday)

PARK CITY — Quarterback Levi Jensen had a big game and it was all Chinook on Friday night as the Sugarbeeters took down Park City 46-6.

In a game that began at 3 p.m., Chinook jumped out in front of the Panthers with a first-quarter touchdown, then followed that on the first play of the second quarter as Jensen hit Flint Annis with a pass over the middle, and Annis shed a tackle and ran to the end zone for a 13-0 advantage.

Jensen scored a touchdown with his legs a bit later to make it 19-0, then scored another on his own on the ground to push the lead further.

The Panthers, a playoff semifinal team in 2021, eventually got on the scoreboard but were too far out of reach to mount a comeback.

Other 8-Man scores:

Absarokee 24, Reed Point-Rapelje 19

Cascade 50, Simms 28 (Highlights below)

Cascade takes rivalry game against Simms

Charlo 58, Arlee 12

Choteau 6, Sheridan 0

Culbertson 62, Poplar 12

Fairview 52, Plentywood 14

Fort Benton 66, Rocky Boy 0

Scobey 36, Ekalaka 6

Shelby 44, Harlem 22 (Highlights below)

Shelby overpowers Harlem

St. Ignatius 78, Troy 42

Superior 56, Plains 6 (Thursday)

Three Forks 30, Thompson Falls 8

