8-Man roundup: Kellen McClure, St. Ignatius continue onslaught with win at Arlee

ARLEE — Kellen McClure continued his outstanding production, and St. Ignatius kept up its winning ways Friday with a 72-22 rout of 8-Man West foe Arlee.

McClure accounted for five touchdowns for the Bulldogs. His 3-yard scoring run gave St. Ignatius a 22-8 lead, and his 20-yard TD throw to Isaac Umphrey extended the lead further.

McClure later scored on a 4-yard run, and then completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Umphrey as the Bulldogs grabbed a 40-8 advantage. He also found Canyon Sargent with a 14-yard scoring throw.

McClure also had an interception on defense. Sargent returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown for the Bulldogs.

Arlee got on the board with a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Later, Kendall O’Neill threw a 2-yard TD to Matthew Johnson, and capped the scoring with another TD pass, this time for 19 yards.

St. Ignatius improved to 4-0 overall and to 3-0 in the West. Arlee is now 3-1 both overall and in the conference.

Other 8-Man scores:

Choteau 40, Deer Lodge 0

Culbertson 44, Scobey 14

Darby 40, Victor 12

Drummond-Philipsburg 60, Charlo 24

Ekalaka 36, Mon-Dak 34 - OT

Forsyth 22, Park City 12

Shelby 2, Hays-Lodgepole 0 (forfeit)

Sheridan 33, Seeley-Swan 32

Superior 68, Valley Christian 20

Troy 52, Plains 46

