Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

8-Man roundup: Jace Arca's trio of TDs leads No. 3 Arlee over Troy

Jace Arca's trio of TDs leads No. 3 Arlee over Troy
IMG_0051.jpg
Posted at 10:20 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 00:40:29-04

ARLEE — No. 3-ranked Arlee scored five first-half touchdowns and cruised to a 42-0 8-Man win Friday night over Troy.

The Warriors built a two-score lead in the first quarter as Jake Knoll scored on a 3-yard run and Jace Arca found the end zone on a 9-yard run after a Troy turnover.

Knoll got his second TD of the night early in the second quarter, this time on a 14-yard catch and run to put Arlee in front 22-0. Arca then scored consecutive touchdowns, the first on a 12-yard pass from Kendall O’Neill and the second on a 9-yard run to give the Warriors a 36-0 lead with 3:08 left before halftime.

The Warriors tacked on another touchdown in the fourth quarter as the game shifted to a running clock, making it 42-0.

Arlee improved to 7-0 with the victory while Troy fell to 0-6. The Warriors have a big game against Western 8-Man opponent Valley Christian, which came into this week undefeated and ranked No. 4.

Elsewhere in 8-Man ...

No. 2 Ennis 72, Choteau 14

No. 5 Belt 78, Harlem 6

No. 9 Forsyth 52, Lodge Grass 22

Lone Peak 64, No. 6 Simms 36

Charlo 52, Superior 12

Drummond-Philipsburg 40, Sheridan 0

Park City 40, Broadus 18

Plentywood 50, Poplar 15

Seeley-Swan 54, Cascade 36

St. Ignatius 62, Darby 26

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state