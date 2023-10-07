8-Man roundup: Jace Arca's trio of TDs leads No. 3 Arlee over Troy

ARLEE — No. 3-ranked Arlee scored five first-half touchdowns and cruised to a 42-0 8-Man win Friday night over Troy.

The Warriors built a two-score lead in the first quarter as Jake Knoll scored on a 3-yard run and Jace Arca found the end zone on a 9-yard run after a Troy turnover.

Knoll got his second TD of the night early in the second quarter, this time on a 14-yard catch and run to put Arlee in front 22-0. Arca then scored consecutive touchdowns, the first on a 12-yard pass from Kendall O’Neill and the second on a 9-yard run to give the Warriors a 36-0 lead with 3:08 left before halftime.

The Warriors tacked on another touchdown in the fourth quarter as the game shifted to a running clock, making it 42-0.

Arlee improved to 7-0 with the victory while Troy fell to 0-6. The Warriors have a big game against Western 8-Man opponent Valley Christian, which came into this week undefeated and ranked No. 4.

Elsewhere in 8-Man ...

No. 2 Ennis 72, Choteau 14

No. 5 Belt 78, Harlem 6

No. 9 Forsyth 52, Lodge Grass 22

Lone Peak 64, No. 6 Simms 36

Charlo 52, Superior 12

Drummond-Philipsburg 40, Sheridan 0

Park City 40, Broadus 18

Plentywood 50, Poplar 15

Seeley-Swan 54, Cascade 36

St. Ignatius 62, Darby 26