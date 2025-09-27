8-Man roundup: In South battle, No. 4 Drummond-Philipsburg shows its mettle

Two unbeatens, Drummond-Philipsburg and Ennis, squared off Friday night in a battle for 8-Man South supremacy. The Titans left no doubt with a 44-6 victory.

Austin Knoeller and Wyatt Daniels were the catalysts for Drummond-Phillipsburg, as each scored three rushing touchdowns. The Titans improved to 5-0 while Ennis slipped to 3-1.

Knoeller scored rushing touchdowns of 13 and 50 yards for Drummond-Phillipsburg in the first quarter, then Daniels had a 22-yard TD run in the second as the Titans took a 22-0 lead into halftime.

It was much the same in the second half, as Daniels ran for two more touchdowns and Knoeller also scored another. Ennis avoided the shutout with a 1-yard run by Brandon Foss.

Other scores:

No. 2 Fort Benton 54, Chinook 0

No. 3 Belt 54, Cascade 16

Arlee 46, Charlo 8

Forsyth 68, Poplar 22

Seeley-Swan 54, Troy 0

Sheridan 62, Lame Deer 0

St. Regis 28, St. Ignatius 0

Superior 34, Darby 32

