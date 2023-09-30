8-Man roundup: Gaven Flanagan's four TDs lead No. 7 Simms over Seeley-Swan

SIMMS — Gaven Flanagan accounted for 223 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns and No. 7 Simms rolled to victory over Seeley-Swan 52-14 on Friday.

Flanagan rushed for 88 yards and two TDs, caught a 56-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 79 yards for another score for the Tigers. Simms led 44-6 at halftime, with Seeley-Swan’s only points coming from a Cannon Hawkinson 23-yard TD run.

Joseph Fiest rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns for Simms, which churned out 185 yards on the ground.

Hawkinson also had a 2-yard touchdown run for the Blackhawks in the fourth quarter. Hawkinson rushed for 118 yards and also had 37 receiving yards on two receptions. Seth Dunster added 50 rushing yards for Seeley-Swan.

Austin Naude had a pair of TDs for the Tigers – one through the air and one on the ground. Simms’ defense was able to limit Seeley-Swan to 1 for 13 on third-down plays.

Elsewhere in 8-Man ...

No. 5 Valley Christian 44, Troy 12

Charlo 30, St. Ignatius 6

Drummond-Philipsburg 50, Cascade 32