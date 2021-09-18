8-Man roundup: Darby trounces Twin Bridges 31-8

Darby 31, Twin Bridges 8

TWIN BRIDGES-- Preston Smith rushed for two touchdowns and connected with Sawyer Townsend for two scoring passes as the Tigers roared past the Falcons 31-8 in a non-conference game to improve to 3-1 overall while dropping the Falcons to 2-2.

Darby's defense scored first on a safety off a blocked punt in the first quarter and notched another safety on a quarterback sack in the fourth quarter.

Darby head to Troy next week while the Falcons host Joliet.

Fort Benton 27, Belt 20

FORT BENTON-- Fort Benton and Belt were in a slugfest all game as neither team had more than a touchdown lead most of the game.

Fort Benton wavered a a bit in the fourth giving up a couple big plays but didn’t break and were able to deliver the last blow and force an incompletion on fourth and long to knock off Belt off 27-20. Andrew Ballantyne and Colter Ball combined for 52 rushing attempts accompanied by 229 yard on the ground.

8-Man scores

Circle 30, Broadus 14

Chinook 50, Hays-Lodgepole 14

Drummond-Philipsburg 76, St. Ignatius 62

Fairview 62, Lodge Grass 20

Park City 62, Lone Peak 14

Shelby 68, Harlem 6

Sheridan 49, Absarokee 8

Thompson Falls 49, Alberton-Superior 0

