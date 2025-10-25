8-Man roundup: Darby tops St. Ignatius to settle playoff seeds

There wasn't much left to be settled Friday for the 8-Man playoffs, as most of the playoff teams had already been determined.

There was one hugely consequential game, though: St. Ignatius versus Darby. The Tigers, who entered the night in a three-way tie with St. Regis and Superior for the West's second, third and fourth playoff seeds, cruised to a 64-14 win.

With Darby's win, the West's playoff seeds are set. Seeley-Swan will be the No. 1 seed, followed by St. Regis, Darby and Superior. The Blackhawks finished the regular season undefeated after their season finale with Plains was canceled. St. Regis and Superior defeated Charlo and Victor, respectively, to close out the regular season.

The North and South are determined, as well. The North will put Fort Benton, Belt, Chinook and Choteau in the playoffs, while the South will be represented by Drummond-Philipsburg, Ennis, Sheridan and Lone Peak. Fort Benton and Drummond-Philipsburg (pending Friday's result versus Harlowton-Ryegate) will enter the playoffs with unblemished records.

The East has one spot up for grabs, and it'll go to the winner of Saturday's game between Fairview and Ekalaka. The top three seeds in the conference are Scobey, Circle and Culbertson. Scobey, the No. 1-ranked team in the MTN Sports power rankings, wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 52-0 win over Poplar on Thursday.

8-Man scores:

No. 1 Scobey 52, Poplar 0 (Thursday)

No. 2 Fort Benton 58, Choteau 6

No. 3 Belt 62, Harlem 8

No. 5 Circle 14, Forsyth 12 (Thursday)

Arlee 54, Troy 6

Centerville 50, Rocky Boy 12 (Thursday)

Chinook 74, Simms 0

Darby 64, St. Ignatius 14

Ennis 54, Manhattan Christian 8 (Thursday)

Park City 70, Lame Deer 14 (Tuesday)

Sheridan 26, Twin Bridges 21

St. Regis 54, Charlo 36

Superior 41, Victor 0

