8-Man roundup: Canyon Sargent, No. 1 St. Ignatius run past No. 4 Superior

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

ST. IGNATIUS — Running back Canyon Sargent ran wild Friday night and the No. 1-ranked St. Ignatius rolled to a 58-0 victory over No. 4 Superior to close the regular season undefeated and capture the Western 8-Man crown.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the first quarter when Sargent put the defense on its skates for a 15-yard TD run. A successful two-point try made the score 8-0.

St. Ignatius added to its advantage later in the first on a 40-yard touchdown bomb from Kellen McClure to Bryce Umphrey. Another two-pointer put the Bulldogs ahead 16-0.

Sargent then scored from 3 yards out early in the second, and after a third two-point conversion St. Ignatius led 24-0. He later scored from 15 yards again as the Bulldogs build a 30-0 advantage.

The Sargent show continued later in the quarter as he scored his fourth TD from 11 yards away. The half ended with Bulldogs up 36-0.

In the third quarter, McClure found Umphrey for a toe-tap touchdown from 3 yards as the score ballooned to 44-0. McClure finished with three TD passes.

The Bulldogs enter the playoffs with an 8-0 record. Superior closed the regular season with a 7-1 mark.

Other Class 8-Man scores:

No. 2 Drummond-Philipsburg 54, Simms 8

No. 10 Charlo 53, Troy 8

Cascade 52, Sheridan 26

Choteau 38, Seeley-Swan 0